18-year old crashes vehicle into a rock wall

PLAINFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - Police were dispatched to an area in Plainfield about a car crashing into a rock wall.

On early Thursday morning around 7:30 A.M., Plainfield police were notified of a one car motor vehicle crash.

Information released that 18-year old Jordyn Reynolds was driving in a 2002 Saturn VUE near 376 Gendron Road.

The investigation revealed that Reynolds attempted to swerve to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

She lost control of her car and went off the roadway striking a rock wall.

The vehicle was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

Reynolds was transported to Plainfield Backus Emergency Care Center with suspected minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

