Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

18-year old crashes vehicle into a rock wall

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - Police were dispatched to an area in Plainfield about a car crashing into a rock wall.

On early Thursday morning around 7:30 A.M., Plainfield police were notified of a one car motor vehicle crash.

Information released that 18-year old Jordyn Reynolds was driving in a 2002 Saturn VUE near 376 Gendron Road.

The investigation revealed that Reynolds attempted to swerve to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

She lost control of her car and went off the roadway striking a rock wall.

The vehicle was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

Reynolds was transported to Plainfield Backus Emergency Care Center with suspected minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Snow forecast Sunday into Monday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for snow Sunday into Monday
Cannabis
Licensed shops can start selling cannabis products next month
cannabis sales - WFSB
VIDEO: Licensed shops can start selling cannabis products next month
Snow forecast Sunday into Monday - WFSB
FORECAST: An ALERT for some snow Sunday into Monday