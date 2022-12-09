Average gas price in CT could drop below $3 soon

(WFSB) - Just in time for the holiday season, some much welcomed savings.

Gas prices have been dropping steadily.

We’re already paying less now than we were at this time last year.

It’s likely to go even lower.

Experts say the average in Connecticut could be below $3 a gallon by Christmas.

Filling up his SUV, Juan Lleras feels the pain every time he heads to the pump.

“I put 50-53 dollars in this truck every day and this is a V8 motor, and it kills me,” said Juan.

In Connecticut, the average price for a gallon of regular is $3.43. That’s down 14-cents from a week ago, and 36-cents from a month ago.

We’re paying less now than what we were this time a year ago, when the average was $3.53.

“That’s great news, it’s been very high recently and it would be very nice if it was lower,” said Sydney Nelson of New Haven.

“It’s a supply and demand related issue,” said Osman Kilic, a Finance Professor with Quinnipiac University’s School of Business.

Kilic said two things are at play with the lower prices we’re seeing.

“Driving force number one is crude oil prices which peaked at $125 late spring, early summer. Those prices have come down substantially, sitting at around $70-72, around the range and second thing is also seasonality. The winter is not the driving season,” said Kilic.

Kilic said if the price dips to $60 a barrel: “If it happens, then your gasoline prices drop down quite a bit actually, another, 30, 40, 50 cents from this level.”

He adds the price of crude oil, will also impact your home heating oil.

“I think heating oil prices is going to keep coming down, over the next couple of weeks,” said Kilic.

Whether it’s heating your home or filling up your car, it’s something everyone is on board with as we head into winter.

“It’s not a joke. So, I hope they do bring it down,” Juan said.

Kilic said when we see the prices coming down, it’s human nature to feel good, and want to spend more, whether it’s going out to a restaurant or buying an extra gift this holiday season.

He said the other side to the story is that with inflation, so many goods and services have gone up substantially over the last year, while income levels have not. So it’s something you need to weigh.

