Can’d Aid surprises Hartford Public school students with new bikes

Students in Hartford surprised with new bikes
By Kara Sundlun and Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - All First and Second Grade students received new bicycles for the holidays.

This took place at Wish Museum School early Friday morning during an assembly.

Representatives from Can’d Aid and Wish staff surprised students with the donation.

Can’d Aid is a national nonprofit that provides access and opportunities for youth to experience music, arts and the outdoors.

To help make the surprise happen, more volunteers spent Thursday night building about 100 bikes!

“We’re here donating 100 bikes to this so every student gets a bike,” said Jeff Lenosky.

There was also a live demonstration by professional mountain biker Jeff Lenosky who teaches students about the bikes and provides some tips and tricks to stay active.

This event was a great way to give back to communities in need.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

