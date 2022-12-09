Skip to content
Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
News
Early Warning Weather
Traffic
Watch Live
Closings
I-Team
Submit Photos & Videos
Vote Now
News
National
Politics
Vote Now
Wellness Wednesday
The Bright Spot
Somethings Cooking
Family Friday
Lost and Pound
Great Kids
Patch Headlines
Early Warning Weather
Weather Alerts
Radar
7-Day Forecast
Maps & Radar
Hurricane
Radar Loop
Pinpoint Doppler Livestream
Weather Cams
Closings
Weekends at the Science Center
Hometown Scramble
Ski Report
Science Sunday
Traffic
Campaign 2022
Election Results
Connecticut Election Map
National Election Map
Pump Patrol
Contests
Great Day
Aging in Style
Better Money
Great Day Fashion
Great Day Food
Great Day Hair
Great Day Law
Great Day Realty
Kara's Cures
Recipe of the Week
Be Well
I-Team
We're Hiring Wednesday
CT 22
Medical Rounds
Surprise Squad
Surprise Squad Nomination Form
Submit Photos
Download Our Apps!
Livestream
View Previous Newscasts
Videos
Podcasts
Kara's Cures
Mommyhood Unscripted
Real Talk with Raff
Something's Brewing
Two Guys on TV Who Play Fantasy
Sports
Friday Night Football
Friday Night Frenzy
Athlete of the Week
Game of the Week
Traveler's Championship
Vote Sports
3 Cares
Community Calendar
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Station Information
Meet the Team
Careers
Programming Schedule
Drone 3 Video Gallery
The Chef's Kitchen
PowerNation
Circle Country Music & Lifestyle
Press Releases
VUit Shows
Chaz & AJ’s toy drive features live music, entertainment
The Chaz & AJ McDermott Chevrolet & Lexus of New Haven Toy Drive kicked off from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday from Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven.
By
Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST
|
Updated: moments ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest News
VIDEO: Chaz & AJ’s toy drive features live music, entertainment
VIDEO: Holiday toy drive happening today
VIDEO: Scot will be getting up in a bucket for Chaz & AJ's toy drive
Today is Giving Tuesday. Here are some ideas