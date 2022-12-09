CT health officials urge vaccinations to battle what some call a ‘tripledemic’

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Public Health urged residents to get COVID-19 and flu vaccines before the holidays.

It’s part of a push to battle what it called a troubling national trend.

All eyes have been on the case numbers of COVID, the flu and RSV.

Some medical professionals referred to the current wave of cases as a “triple threat” or “tripledemic.”

Nationally, the reported number of people hospitalized that have tested positive for COVID was up more than 20 percent in the past week from the week prior.

The flu has also made its rounds with more than one quarter of the nation’s lab results coming back positive.

Cases of RSV were also up. Hospitalizations for the respiratory illness more than quadrupled from the same time last year.

Those were the reasons many medical experts encouraged those who expressed concern to get the available flu and COVID vaccines.

A focus has been put on protecting children from potential health complications.

“The pneumonia that can come after, the ear infections that can come after, the dehydration that lands kids in the hospital,” listed Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez, primary care pediatrician, Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

As always when it comes to a person’s and their child’s health and wellbeing, doctors said be an advocate, do research, and consult trusted medical professionals.

