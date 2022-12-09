Family Friday: Cocoa, carols & candy creations

(WFSB) - In need of plans this weekend? Connecticut is full of festive fun as the countdown to the holidays continues.

Jammies, Cocoa & Carols

Saturday, December 10th

Lyman Orchards – Apple Barrel Farm Market

Arrive at 7am for great deals & raffles

Activities include: Treat tastings Hot cocoa bar Pet photos with Santa Caroling And more!

Several free activities

12th Annual Gingerbread House Festival

Now through December 18th

Wood Memorial Library & Museum

FREE & open to the public

Thursdays & Fridays: 10am – 7pm

Saturdays & Sundays: 10am – 5pm

Holidays Lights

