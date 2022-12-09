Family Friday: Cocoa, carols & candy creations
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - In need of plans this weekend? Connecticut is full of festive fun as the countdown to the holidays continues.
- Saturday, December 10th
- Lyman Orchards – Apple Barrel Farm Market
- Arrive at 7am for great deals & raffles
- Activities include:
- Treat tastings
- Hot cocoa bar
- Pet photos with Santa
- Caroling
- And more!
- Several free activities
12th Annual Gingerbread House Festival
- Now through December 18th
- Wood Memorial Library & Museum
- FREE & open to the public
- Thursdays & Fridays: 10am – 7pm
- Saturdays & Sundays: 10am – 5pm
Holidays Lights
- Old Mistick Festival of Lights - December 9
- Niantic Light Parade - December 10
- Old Saybrook Torchlight Parade - December 10
- Lantern Light Village Mystic - December 2 - 17
- Hebron Lions Lights in Motion - November 24, 2022 - January 1, 2023
- Magic of Lights - November 23, 2022 - January 1, 2023
- Lake Compounce Holiday Lights - November 19 - December 31
- New Haven 8th Annual Fantasy of Lights - November 18 - December 31
- Hubbard Park Silver Lights - November 23 - January 2, 2023
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.