Family Friday: Cocoa, carols & candy creations

Connecticut is full of festive fun as the countdown to the holidays continues.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - In need of plans this weekend? Connecticut is full of festive fun as the countdown to the holidays continues.

Jammies, Cocoa & Carols

  • Saturday, December 10th
  • Lyman Orchards – Apple Barrel Farm Market
  • Arrive at 7am for great deals & raffles
  • Activities include:
    • Treat tastings
    • Hot cocoa bar
    • Pet photos with Santa
    • Caroling
    • And more!
  • Several free activities

12th Annual Gingerbread House Festival

  • Now through December 18th
  • Wood Memorial Library & Museum
  • FREE & open to the public
  • Thursdays & Fridays: 10am – 7pm
  • Saturdays & Sundays: 10am – 5pm

Holidays Lights

