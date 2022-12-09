Governor Lamont announces $32 million grant to support workforce development

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont announced that the Connecticut Department of Public Health received a $32,253,484 grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to support the Public Heath Workforce Development office.

The Public Health Workforce Development office was started by the Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, in August.

The goal of this initiative was to make sure that the workforce development needs at state, local, and nonprofit public health agencies are up to standard.

To be more specific, the office will focus in improving future pipeline development, academic and professional training, standards of practice, and workforce diversification.

According to released information, the funding was given via the CDC’s Strengthening U.S. Public Health Infrastructure, Workforce, and Data Systems grant.

Governor Lamont released news of the grant during a news conference at Gateway Community College in New Haven.

This is one of the Connecticut colleges and universities that working towards creating new pathways to public health care careers with new associates degrees and certificate programs in public health.

“This is a first-of-its-kind investment of more than $32 million over the next five years that will specifically and directly support the Connecticut public health workforce,” Governor Lamont said. “Additionally, more than $12 million from this grant will be distributed directly to local health departments to assist them with supporting their infrastructure, their own workforce development, and their needs for post-COVID-19 recovery and rebuilding.”

“All our local health departments have been the boots on the ground and an invaluable resource to us as a department and to their communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Commissioner Juthani said. “We are very happy to have them partner with us in this initiative. In addition to supporting all the great public health workers currently working in our state, this money will also be used to build the pipeline of future public health workers who will be ready and able to respond to new and emerging public health threats.”

During the announcement, it was emphasized that the Office of Public Health Workforce Development will ensure that graduates are work-ready with professional training, address health equity and mental health, provide resources to Connecticut colleges and universities, etc.

Commissioner Juthani emphasized that the Department of Public Health will be working with academic partners to make sure that the existing public health education in Connecticut continues to make sure all the need of the communities across the state are met by a well-trained workforce.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.