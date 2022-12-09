Manchester man drove the wrong way on I-384 ramp, struck vehicle

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man from Manchester drove the wrong way on an Interstate 384 ramp and struck a vehicle.

State police arrested William Gerlack, 35, on charges of evading a motor vehicle accident, driving the wrong way, operating a vehicle without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

The incident happened Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.

Troopers said a driver of a Toyota Camry was headed onto the exit 4 entrance ramp to I-384. Gerlack, meanwhile, drove down the ramp in the opposite direction.

State police said Gerlack’s Chevrolet S-10 pickup struck the rear driver’s side wheel well of the Camry, then fled.

Troopers said they were able to catch up with him on Candlewood Drive in Manchester, thanks to vehicle and registration plate information provided by the victim. The location was about a half a mile from the crash spot.

They said he failed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, so they arrested him.

During a search, troopers said they discovered a plastic bag containing suspected Xanax pills, which were seized and processed as evidence.

Gerlack was given a court date of Jan. 3, 2023 at Manchester Superior Court.

He was released on a $25,000 bond.

