Route 15 north lane closed in North Haven because of a 2-vehicle crash

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A two-vehicle crash closed a lane of Route 15 north in North Haven on Friday morning.

The Department of Transportation reported that the highway was completely closed between exits 63 and 64; however, it said only the right lane was closed as of 7:15 a.m.

The crash was first reported just after 6:50 a.m.

There is no word on injuries or a cause.

