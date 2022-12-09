Contests
Route 15 north lane closed in North Haven because of a 2-vehicle crash

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A two-vehicle crash closed a lane of Route 15 north in North Haven on Friday morning.

The Department of Transportation reported that the highway was completely closed between exits 63 and 64; however, it said only the right lane was closed as of 7:15 a.m.

The crash was first reported just after 6:50 a.m.

There is no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

