Salvation Army sees decline in bellringers this holiday season

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - (WFSB) - Compared to this time last year, the Salvation Army says their kettle campaign has seen a drastic decline.

Not as many bellringers are in front of stores, and that’s part of the problem.

As the year has gone on, more people have asked the Salvation Army for help.

They’re doing what they can to help those affected by rising grocery and electric bills, but they still need more assistance.

If you’re walking into a grocery store this holiday season, you might not hear that familiar ring of a Salvation Army bell.

“Some still are a little bit nervous about COVID and health concerns about being out,” said Maj. Debra Ashcraft, Divisional Commander with the Salvation Army Southern New England division.

Ashcraft said the reason people aren’t volunteering as much to ring the bell is anecdotal. She’s not really sure why, but it’s affecting the dollars they raise.

“People are still giving donations but we have fewer kettles out there because we have a shortage of bell-ringers, so that clearly impacts the kettle campaign,” said Ashcraft.

The money goes towards making sure people can still stay in their homes, with lights on and a meal at the table.

Quinnipiac Professor, Mohommad Elahee said there’s a reason people are clenching to each dollar with a tight fist.

“Typically our style of giving money follows the economic cycle,” said Elahee.

When the economy is doing well, people donate more. When it’s not doing well, they donate less.

“Certain spending we don’t have control over. At the end of the month I still have to pay for my electricity bill. Gas bill. But wherever I can tighten my bill, I will,” Elahee said.

It’s just one reason why salvation army has taken a toll.

Ashcraft said your donations don’t have to be money.

It can be time, like becoming a bellringer and increasing donations by standing in front of a store petitioning for a good cause, as inflation has hit hard and many could use the help.

Ashcraft said just because you don’t see a kettle doesn’t mean you can’t donate.

You can also host a virtual kettle or text their number to donate.

