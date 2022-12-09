Several pets killed in North Haven house fire

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Several pets are dead after a house fire in North Haven early Friday morning.

Officials said it happened at a home on Palmer Road around 3 a.m.

The Red Cross helped relocate six occupants. A dog and several cats died in the fire, the fire department said.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.

East Haven Fire provided mutual aid.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the North Haven Fire Marshal’s office.

