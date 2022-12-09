Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Several pets killed in North Haven house fire

North Haven house fire.
North Haven house fire.(North Haven Fire Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Several pets are dead after a house fire in North Haven early Friday morning.

Officials said it happened at a home on Palmer Road around 3 a.m.

The Red Cross helped relocate six occupants. A dog and several cats died in the fire, the fire department said.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.

East Haven Fire provided mutual aid.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the North Haven Fire Marshal’s office.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Governor Lamont announces 32 million federal grant to support workforce development initiative
Governor Lamont announces $32 million grant to support workforce development
Snow forecast Sunday into Monday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for snow Sunday into Monday
18-year old crashes vehicle into a rock wall
Cannabis
Licensed shops can start selling cannabis products next month