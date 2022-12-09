Something’s Cooking: Island Cho

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Gillian Webb lost her 5-year-old daughter Amara who had cystic fibrosis.

Amara loved butterflies, especially painting them. Her mom’s new business ensures Amara will never be forgotten.

“That’s how she lives, she lives with me talking about her,” said Gillian.

Gillian’s North Haven restaurant is called Island Cho.

“Cho” is Japanese for butterfly, and Gillian lives up to the name with a menu that flutters all over the place in a great way!

Many items, like the Plantain Cho, shrimp wrapped in sweet plantains, are available nowhere else on the planet!

“You’ll not find this anywhere unless someone stole it from me,” Gillian said.

Some of Gillian’s meals will trick your eye.

“It has a little twist a nice Caribbean twist inside,” said Charlton.

This is Oxtail Sushi! It’s another dish dreamed up by Gillian and executed by her husband Charlton.

Gillian uses Caribbean spices from her native Trinidad and Charlton’s homeland Jamaica. Along with the unconventional dishes, Island Cho also offers lots of traditional menu items.

Try the delicious red snapper, potatoes and chickpeas, homemade bread roti, and curry chicken!

Swing by and you might see Gillian, Charlton, or even their 4-year-old daughter Adaolisa, and you’ll feel Amara’s impact whenever you look around.

“I’m sure she’s very proud of us, I know she is,” said Gillian.

