State investigating ‘use of force’ incident that resulted in man’s death

CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) – The Inspector General is investigating a “use of force” incident that resulted in a Hebron man’s death earlier this year.

It happened on August 24 at a home on Westminster Road in Canterbury, officials said.

A state trooper responded to the home for a domestic violence complaint, the Inspector General’s office said.

There was a fight between Trooper Desmond Stimson and Ryan Marzi, 38. Both Stimson and Marzi were hurt in the fight, said officials.

The state said Marzi suffered an injury to his left leg.

“During the incident, Connecticut State Trooper Jessie Rainville deployed a Taser in an effort to subdue Marzi,” officials said.

Marzi was arrested on what officials say are several family violence charges. He was treated and released at the hospital and released on bond, officials said.

The state said Marzi was found unresponsive in his Hebron home on August 28. He was later pronounced dead, said officials.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Marzi died from a “pulmonary embolism” connected to the leg injury he got from the fight with Stimson.

You can view dashcam video of part of the altercation here.

The Inspector General is investigating whether the trooper’s use of force was justified.

