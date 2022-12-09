Stolen pickup gets flat tire; suspect found hiding in shed

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after the stolen pickup truck he was in got a flat tire in Manchester.

Andre Jorden, 26, of East Hartford, was found hiding in a shed on Thursday afternoon.

Manchester police said around 3 p.m., they received a call from a witness who saw a white pickup truck with a flat tire in the area of the Spencer Street exit from Interstate 384.

The caller believed the vehicle was involved in the theft of his trailer. He had been following the vehicle into East Hartford.

A short time later, a second 911 call was received related to the same white pickup. It was reported the driver was racing through Downey Drive and that the vehicle lost a tire and stopped. The caller reported that the driver, later identified as Jorden, fled on foot towards East Hartford.

Officers from Manchester and East Hartford converged on the area. Jorden was found hiding in a shed on Arbutus Street. He was taken into custody.

They said there were multiple warrants for the arrest of Jorden, including a warrant that stemmed from an incident that involved the white pickup truck he drove in South Windsor. The truck, a white Ford F-350, was determined to have been stolen out of Middletown.

Jorden was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, first-degree criminal trover, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading responsibility and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Three outstanding warrants for violation of probation were also served.

Jorden was held on a total $170,000 bond. He was given a court date of Friday.

