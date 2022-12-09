Today is ‘PJ Day for the Kids’ in support of kids with cancer

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students at schools across the state pledged to wear their pajamas to school on Friday in support of children battling cancer.

The event is being put on in conjunction with the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

Dec. 9 was PJ Day for the Kids. (Connecticut Children's Medical Center)

Students were also asked to bring in $1 to school while wearing their PJs to help raise money for Connecticut Children’s.

The hospital said this marks its 11th year doing PJ Day.

It said that since 2011, hundreds of thousands of children in Connecticut and Massachusetts have worn their PJs to school and raised more than $1,400,000 in support of kids at Connecticut Children’s.

To participate and donate, head to the Connecticut Children’s website here.

