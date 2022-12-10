Contests
2 shot, 1 killed after shooting in New Haven

Responding officers located a 24-year-old Pennsylvania man who had been shot.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 1:52 PM, police responded to Shepard Street, between Read Street and the Hamden Townline, for the report of a person shot.

Upon arrival officers found a 24-year-old Pennsylvania man who had been shot.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Police say a short time later a second gunshot victim walked into Yale New Haven Hospital on Chapel Street.

The 40-year-old New Haven man was then transported to the York Street campus of Yale where police say he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

