Faiths Toy Drive kicks off 6th year of donations

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - The largest toy drive in Connecticut is all thanks to a young girl and her mom.

Faith started her toy drive back in 2016 and has donated all the toys collected to Yale New Haven Children’s hospital.

“She had to give back to the hospital that saved her life,” said Faith’s mom Lisa.

Faith says she started the drive because she knows what it is like to receive toys in the hospital.

She spent three weeks at Yale New Haven because she was suffering from a brain disorder and a life-threatening autoimmune disease.

“I saw what they did for my daughter. This is magical. This is exactly what every child who is sick in the hospital needs. It does not get better than this,” said Lisa.

When Faith first began the toy drive, she donated 89 toys to the hospital. This year, 1,700 toys have been donated before Saturday’s event kicked off, with the goal of donating 6,000 toys.

“It’s remarkable the movement she’s created and the following over the last 5 years,” Lisa said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.