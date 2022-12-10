Hartford Police: Man in critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Hartford on Friday.

Hartford Police responded to 818 Windsor Street on a ShotSpotter activation around 10:43 p.m.

Police say they found evidence of gunfire at the scene.

The victim, a man in his thirties, arrived at a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man is currently in critical condition, police say.

