Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Hartford Police: Man in critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Hartford on Friday.

Hartford Police responded to 818 Windsor Street on a ShotSpotter activation around 10:43 p.m.

Police say they found evidence of gunfire at the scene.

The victim, a man in his thirties, arrived at a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man is currently in critical condition, police say.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Technical Discussion
Technical Discussion: Clouds Build Today Ahead Of An *ALERT* for Snow Tomorrow Night into Monday....
generic crash
Norwich man sustains serious injuries following head-on collision in Killingly
Kenneth Pariaug.
Man charged after child had 2 handguns at elementary school in East Granby
East Granby
Man charged after child had 2 handguns at elementary school in East Granby