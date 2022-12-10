Hartford Police: Man in critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Hartford on Friday.
Hartford Police responded to 818 Windsor Street on a ShotSpotter activation around 10:43 p.m.
Police say they found evidence of gunfire at the scene.
The victim, a man in his thirties, arrived at a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man is currently in critical condition, police say.
