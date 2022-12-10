Contests
Man charged after child had 2 handguns at elementary school in East Granby

Kenneth Pariaug.(Connecticut State Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after a child was in possession of two handguns at an East Granby elementary school.

State troopers and East Granby officers responded to Carl Allgrove Elementary School around 11:32 a.m. for the report of a student in possession of weapons, authorities said.

School staff found the handguns in the student’s belongings, police said. The weapons were secured immediately.

Nobody was hurt and state police said there is no threat to the public.

Upon investigation, it was discovered Kenneth Pariaug, 32, of East Granby, owns the handguns.

State police did not specify the relation between the child and Pariaug.

Pariaug was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor, state police said.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and is due in Hartford Superior Court on December 22.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

