Norwich man sustains serious injuries following head-on collision in Killingly

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Norwich man is suffering from serious injuries following a head-on collision in Killingly.

State police say the accident happened Friday night on Route 101 (Hartford Pike) around 9:25 p.m.

A Ford was driving west and making a left-hand turn into a local smoke shop when an Audi driving east struck the Ford head on.

The driver of the Audi was taken to Day Kimball hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford sustained serious injuries. The man was taken to Day Kimball Hospital and was then Life Starred to Hartford Hospital for further evaluation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

