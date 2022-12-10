Norwich Police: Arrest made in murder of 30-year-old woman

Contests
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Norwich police have made an arrest in the murder of a 30-year-old woman back in November.

On November 5, Norwich police received a call stating there was an argument outside, a single gunshot was fired, and there was a woman laying on the ground.

Upon arrival police found 30-year-old Jashira Pagan face down on the ground.

She was transported to Backus Hospital for a gunshot wound to the head where she eventually succumbed to her injuries two days later.

Today, police arrested 22-year-old Atlantikh Balidemaj of Norwich and charged him with the murder of Jashira, according to police.

He was also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Balidemaj was held on a $5,000,000 cash surety bond, with a court date of 12-12-22 at Norwich Superior Court.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

