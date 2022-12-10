Winterfest Parade held in downtown Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - The Winterfest Parade is going right through downtown Norwich.

This is the first ever Lights Parade in the city.

The theme is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, the classic comedy Christmas movie.

This parade kicks off the start of a festive weekend in Norwich.

More than a dozen floats are going to be on the parade route all sparkling in Christmas lights.

There’s also going to be marchers and dancers.

As the parade route winds through downtown, there are also plenty of kids’ events.

At the end of the parade they’re showing Christmas Vacation.

