Families gather for 34th annual Niantic Light Parade

NIANTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - The 34th annual Niantic Light Parade brought out families from all over to enjoy the beautiful floats and performances.

Everyone was out Saturday night including the Grinch, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and Frosty.

Niantic began their light parade back in 1988.

Since the beginning, Julie and John Wilson have been creating some incredible floats.

“Every year is something totally different. The theme has to be totally different,” said Julie Wilson and John Wilson, Sign Craft, Niantic. “Jack in the Box from the misfit toys, we’ve done Frozen. Frozen was a big hit for the kids. We try to come up with something that’s kid friendly because there’s nothing like going down the street and seeing these kids faces light up. It’s beautiful,” said

The Wilson’s own Sign Craft in Niantic. They’re able to use their creative side and put the flashy floats together.

The couple have sponsors who help, but they say doing this is their way of giving back to their community.

“We’ve been in business here since 1991. It takes a community to support a business and it’s our way to say thank you. And I’ve lived here my whole life and if we can help put Niantic on the map, it’s a positive thing all around,” said the couple.

Don’t worry, they will be back next year.

