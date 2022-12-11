Contests
Newly found marine fossil being compared to the Rosetta Stone

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – A marine fossil just discovered in Australia is being compared to the Rosetta Stone, which helped decode ancient languages.

The 100-million-year-old skeleton, found on a cattle station in the Queensland Outback, is being hailed as a breakthrough that may provide vital clues about prehistoric life.

Some amateur paleontologists made the discovery.

The three women, known as the “Rock Chicks,” go around Australia hunting for fossils.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

