Towns, schools prepare for snowfall in Conn.

By Dylan Fearon and Olivia Kalentek
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Towns and schools are preparing for the first snow of the month on Sunday.

Parts of Connecticut are expected to get an anywhere from an inch to 3 inches of snow. In the northern part of the state, residents can get up to 5 inches of snow.

Considering this, towns and school districts are preparing for the potentially messy roads on Monday.

One town that is preparing is Vernon.

“We have a hyper local forecast service that we use so we get information that’s very specific to our town so we can adjust our response accordingly,” says Michael Purcaro.

Michael Purcaro has been Vernon’s Emergency Management Director for 16 years. He says the town prepares for this type of weather days before the first flakes hit the ground.

He says their hyper local forecast gives Vernon’s Department of Public Works a better idea of how much snow will fall in their town.

“I think Vernon was the first in the state to use hyper local forecasting service like this,” says Purcaro.

Local schools are also getting ready to make the call whether to send kids to school Monday.

Superintendent Steve Jackopsic is in charge of making that decision for Union Schools in Tolland County.

Jackopsic says that decision will be mad Monday morning.

“This one’s going to be an early morning call to see if we’ll be delayed,” says Jackopsic. “Hopefully there won’t be too many school closings.”

