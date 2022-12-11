What you need to keep in your car for winter weather
Conn. (WFSB) - You never know when you will need these essential winter items.
Connecticut is expecting the first snowfall of the month on Sunday and towns across Connecticut are getting ready.
While snow is expected to fall late Sunday, it is never too early to pack your car with the snow essentials.
A few things to keep in your car are:
Ice scraper
Snow shovel
Snow brush
First Aid Kit
Blankets, extra gloves/hats
Hand warmers
Toolkit
Flashlight
Snacks/Water
