What you need to keep in your car for winter weather

With snow on the way, it's a good reminder to have these essential items in your car
By Dylan Fearon
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
You never know when you will need these essential winter items.

Connecticut is expecting the first snowfall of the month on Sunday and towns across Connecticut are getting ready.

While snow is expected to fall late Sunday, it is never too early to pack your car with the snow essentials.

A few things to keep in your car are:

Ice scraper

Snow shovel

Snow brush

First Aid Kit

Blankets, extra gloves/hats

Hand warmers

Toolkit

Flashlight

Snacks/Water

