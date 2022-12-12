Contests
Consider this your yearly reminder to remove snow from the roof of your vehicle

Connecticut law requires drivers to remove snow from the roof of their vehicle before getting on the road.(NBC15)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - It’s been on the books for about nine years, but police said it bears repeating.

Departments around the state sought to remind drivers to clear snow and ice from the roofs of their vehicles.

“We hope everyone enjoyed this seasons first snowfall,” said Middletown police. “While it was not a significant amount of snow, we’d like to remind you it can still be dangerous.”

Public Act No. 13-102 states that failure to remove accumulated ice/snow from a vehicle may result in fines that range from $75 to $1,250.

“Please clear your vehicle completely to prevent potential damage and injury to other drivers and vehicles,” Middletown police said.

The law went into effect on Dec. 31, 2013.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

