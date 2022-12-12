Contests
Crew battle massive fire at historic old factory building in Vernon

Firefighters battled a massive factory fire at a historic building in Vernon early Monday morning.
By Audrey Russo and Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a 3-alarm factory fire at a historic building in Vernon early Monday morning.

It broke out on Brooklyn Street. Road closures were reported in the area.

By the time Channel 3′s crew arrived at the scene at 5 a.m., it was determined that the fire had been burning for a couple of hours.

The building was described as a large mill-style building.

Flames extended through the roof.

There were multiple aerial and ladder crews on the scene that tried to tackle the flames from all angles. Crews from Ellington were spotted there to assist Vernon firefighters.

Online documents revealed that the building was once used to make baseballs.

There’s no word on what sparked the fire or if anyone was hurt.

Crews battled a massive factory fire in Vernon on Monday morning.

