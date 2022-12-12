East Granby holds meeting after child brought guns to school last week

EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - A special meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday after a child brought two guns to school last week.

Officials said it happened at Carl Allgrove Elementary School in East Granby.

The owner of the guns was arrested.

Parents want to know how and why the kid brought those guns into school.

There will be a public a meeting at town hall with police, the board of education, and town officials.

Parents are hoping their questions are answered, but they were already warned there’s only so much police can say because of the child’s privacy

Police said they arrested the owner of the guns, 32-year-old Kenneth Pariaug of East Granby.

It’s not clear what relationship Pariaug has with the child.

Authorities said those guns were found in the kid’s belongings. Luckily no one was hurt.

Parents are upset because they were told about the situation until hours after. In response the superintendent said they were being guided by police.

AT the meeting Monday night, parents can ask questions about the process.

They will also talk about how they are moving forward, including holding classroom workshops about seeing something and saying something.

Pariaug was released and has a court hearing next week.

