How school districts make snow day decisions

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - We had our first substantial snowfall of the season, and many school districts had delayed openings Monday morning.

We’re taking a closer look at how school districts decide if there will be a delay or closing.

Those calls are made while most people are still asleep.

The Consolidated School District of New Britain tries to make that decision by 4:45am.

It requires a lot of communication.

“I’m up at 3 o’clock in the morning, I’m communicating with DPW, the fire department, the police department, as well as my internal teams,” said Rebecca Gonzalez, Chief Operations Officer for the Consolidated School District of New Britain.

Gonzalez is one of the many individuals up dark and early after it snows, helping determine if it’s safe for students, teachers and staff to go into school.

“We like to give enough notice to our families, so they know how to coordinate the rest of their day for their kids,” Gonzalez said.

Students who attend New Britain Public Schools had a two-hour delay on Monday.

Superintendent Tony Gasper said the decision is based around when school buses must start their routes. The first ones typically depart at 5:15 a.m.

“We really have to look at our earliest and our latest buses. If the roads can be cleared in time for us, that’s 7:15 a.m. with a two-hour delay, then we can have a two-hour delay,” said Gasper.

District officials are also communicating with the Department of Public Works, police and meteorologists to figure out the best course of action.

By 4:45 a.m. the decision, which will impact about 10,000 students, is made.

“This morning the roads probably would have been good, the lots probably would have been ready to go, however this morning because of when the snow ended, I was concerned about the sidewalks for our students,” said Gasper.

A lot of students in New Britain walk to school, meaning sidewalks must be cleared and safe for students.

