Litchfield County reports some of the highest snow totals in the state

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Litchfield county had some of the highest forecasted snow totals in the state and the result did not disappoint.

In downtown Torrington several inches of accumulated snow stuck to the roads.

The Torrington Public Schools District was among many districts to issue delays on Monday morning. It delayed the start of school 2 hours. See the complete list here.

The locals called it a beautiful reminder that winter is almost here.

Channel 3′s meteorologists advised drivers to factor in some extra time to brush off and warm up their cars. They should also put some extra space in between them and the other drivers on the roads, and take their time getting to work and other activities. Safety, as always, is top priority.

