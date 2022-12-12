Man arrested for causing crash in South Windsor with a stolen vehicle

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for causing a crash in South Windsor while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle.

South Windsor police said they arrested 26-year-old Andre Jorden of East Hartford for the Sept. 24 incident.

They charged him with first-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment, improper use of a marker plate, evading responsibility, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

They said he was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the area of 286 Foster Rd. on that date.

Jorden fled on foot before police arrived.

Officers determined that he had been driving a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Manchester.

Jorden was arrested by South Windsor police on Dec. 9 at Manchester Superior Court on an active arrest warrant.

He was first arrested on Thursday afternoon when a stolen vehicle he was in got a flat tire in Manchester. Manchester police said he tried to hide in a shed.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.