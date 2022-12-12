Man causes wrong way crash on I-91 in Cromwell

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A man drove the wrong way on Interstate 91 north in Cromwell and caused a head-on collision.

State police identified the driver as a 75-year-old man from East Hampton.

According to troopers, the man was headed south in the northbound lanes when he struck a vehicle near exit 22. It happened around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Three passengers in the victim’s vehicle complained of minor injuries.

The wrong way driver experienced minor injuries as well.

State police said no charges were filed.

However, they continue to investigate what happened.

