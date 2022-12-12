Police look to identify man after stolen wallet leds to $3k worth of fraudulent card charges

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking to identify a man after a wallet was stolen and its credit cards were used.

It happened at the Target in Waterford on Nov. 23 around 2 p.m.

The wallet was stolen from a victim while the victim shopped at the store, police said.

Police said credit cards from the wallet were then used at the Best Buy store across the street. The total charged was $3,188.37.

Waterford police posted a surveillance photo of the man they’re looking to identify in connection with the case.

“Would appreciate any help you can give us to identify the subject,” they said on social medial.

Anyone who knows who he is or has information was asked to call Waterford police at 860-442-9451.

