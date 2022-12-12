Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Road rage incident leads to ‘bigotry or bias’ intimidation arrest in Wilton

Erik Krobetzky was arrested on a charge of intimidation based on bigotry or bias for a road...
Erik Krobetzky was arrested on a charge of intimidation based on bigotry or bias for a road rage incident that happened on Sept. 2022 in Wilton.(Wilton police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A road rage incident led to the arrest of a man on an “intimidation based on bigotry or bias” charge.

Wilton police identified the arrestee as 50-year-old Erik Krobetzky.

Krobetzky turned himself in to police based on an arrest warrant for the incident that happened on Sept. 10.

According to police, the incident happened on Danbury Road in the area of School Street. They did not release the details of what happened.

Krobetzky was charged with reckless driving, second-degree breach of peace and third-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias.

His bond was set at $25,000

Krobetzky was set to appear at the Stamford Superior Court on Dec. 19.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

George Lamoreaux was arrested after state police said he crashed his pickup truck in Burlington...
State police: Burlington man left crashed pickup with gun in plain view
Connecticut law requires drivers to remove snow from the roof of their vehicle before getting...
Consider this your yearly reminder to remove snow from the roof of your vehicle
Hartford roads
State police respond to hundreds of calls for service due to snow
Cold night on tap for tonight - WFSB
FORECAST: Chilly start, another storm possible toward the end of the week