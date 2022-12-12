Road rage incident leads to ‘bigotry or bias’ intimidation arrest in Wilton

WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A road rage incident led to the arrest of a man on an “intimidation based on bigotry or bias” charge.

Wilton police identified the arrestee as 50-year-old Erik Krobetzky.

Krobetzky turned himself in to police based on an arrest warrant for the incident that happened on Sept. 10.

According to police, the incident happened on Danbury Road in the area of School Street. They did not release the details of what happened.

Krobetzky was charged with reckless driving, second-degree breach of peace and third-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias.

His bond was set at $25,000

Krobetzky was set to appear at the Stamford Superior Court on Dec. 19.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.