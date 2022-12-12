State police: Burlington man left crashed pickup with gun in plain view

BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash in Burlington led to the arrest of a man on a number of charges, including carrying a pistol without a permit.

George Lamoreaux, 25, was charged with evading responsibility with property damage, failure to drive right, illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle, and the aforementioned pistol violation.

State police said troopers responded to a collision in the area of Route 4 and Lyon Road around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday.

They said they saw property damage in the area and found a Ford pickup truck with visible damage off the roadway, positioned up against a tree.

While checking the interior of the unoccupied vehicle, troopers observed a handgun in plain view within the passenger compartment. The gun was secured and later processed as evidence.

During the investigation, it was learned that the Ford pickup was registered to Lamoreaux of Burlington. A short time later, troopers located Lamoreaux at his home, approximately a quarter mile away from the scene of the collision.

Lamoreaux was identified as the driver of the truck at the time of the collision and reported no injuries. He acknowledged that he was aware of the handgun was inside of his vehicle. Upon further investigation, troopers said they learned that Lamoreaux did not have a Connecticut pistol permit.

Based upon observations made at the scene of the collision and interactions with Lamoureux at his residence, Lamoreaux was taken into custody and transported to the local state police barracks where he was processed and charged.

Lamoureux was later released on a $5000 cash/surety bond and scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 22 in New Britain.

