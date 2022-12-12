State police respond to hundreds of calls for service due to snow
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFSB) - Connecticut State Police reported that they responded to hundreds of calls for service during the overnight snow.
Troopers said that from around midnight on Dec. 11 to 6 a.m. on Dec. 12, they helped with 350 calls for service.
Of those, 54 were related to spinouts and disabled vehicles.
Thirty-nine crashes were investigated, six of which involved injuries.
Troopers advised drivers to use caution.
Cities and towns across the state saw several inches of snow fall between Sunday and Monday morning.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.