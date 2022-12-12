Contests
Supreme Court won’t block California flavored tobacco ban

Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday refused a request from tobacco companies to stop California from enforcing a ban on flavored tobacco products that was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November.

R.J. Reynolds and other tobacco companies sought the high court’s intervention to keep the ban from taking effect by Dec. 21.

There was no additional comment from the justices and no noted dissents.

The ban was first passed by the state legislature two years ago but it never took effect after tobacco companies gathered enough signatures to put it on the ballot. But nearly two-thirds of voters approved of banning the sale of everything from cotton-candy vaping juice to menthol cigarettes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

