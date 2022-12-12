Towns get ready for snowy road conditions

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - One of the first snow falls of the year is happening right now and towns all across the state are seeing a good amount.

Road conditions are a big concern.

Channel 3 had a chance to take a ride in a plow while they were clearing the road and get some insight on what those drivers are seeing and dealing with.

“We’ve been out treating our secondary roads and hills and then we move into our main drags which will be more heavily traveled roads in town,” said Shaun Tellier, Road Foreman, Vernon.

Treated salt went down earlier this afternoon to prevent icy roads, but plows don’t hit the roads until there’s about an inch of snow on the ground.

Some said the driving conditions weren’t too slippery.

“A little slick but not too bad. I’ve driven here all my life, just be careful. Use your brain and you’re fine,” said Paul Linardos, Wethersfield.

Vernon Public Works had about 9 out of 15 trucks out on the roads.

“We have other trucks and people on standby if it picks up which later on we will probably get a bigger crew out,” said Shaun.

Paul says he is not too concerned about the weather.

“Snow, it’s December, it’s Connecticut, we got snow. It’s normal this is it,” said Paul.

Shaun has some advice on what to keep in mind when preparing for snow plows.

“Trash cans and cars parked on the side of the road cause a problem at times, especially if the roads are narrow. It becomes a challenge at times for the trucks to get through,” Shaun said.

Make sure to give the trucks their space, be patient, take your time, and if you can, enjoy the snow from home.

