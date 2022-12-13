Advocates push for more affordable housing in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Advocates are calling on state legislators to do more to help protect tenants.

They also want to see a decrease in statewide evictions -- especially during the holiday season.

Not only are advocates calling for better protections for tenants from eviction, but also for more affordable housing options.

They’ve been speaking with legislators and hoping that more can be done to address this during the legislative session.

Advocates said that there is a housing crisis currently in Connecticut in regard to the fact that housing is too expensive for over a third of Connecticut residents.

We’ve heard complaints from countless people throughout the state telling us that their rents continue to increase at much higher rates than their salaries.

The group “Growing Together Connecticut” spoke out at the legislative office building in Hartford

They’re calling on lawmakers to protect tenants from unfair practices. They also want land use to be reformed so that towns and cities in the state plan and zone for houses that line of up with the incomes of Connecticut residents -- setting the stage for growth.

Erin Bogg from Open Communities Alliance said, “Connecticut municipalities are currently in a Darwinian race to the bottom, practically competing to limit the number of cost-effective housing units built. This hurts people across the state and holds our state back economically.”

Connecticut has been faced with many challenges when it comes to affordable housing, so we are looking forward to the legislative session on January 4.

