Crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill causes back up of 3 miles

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - What was reported as a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill led to a backup of 3 miles.

The Department of Transportation said the crash happened on the northbound side between exits 22 and 23.

The two left lanes were closed.

The DOT said the backup extended down into Middletown.

The crash was first reported around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

