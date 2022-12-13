Contests
Crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill causes back up of 3 miles

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - What was reported as a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill led to a backup of 3 miles.

The Department of Transportation said the crash happened on the northbound side between exits 22 and 23.

The two left lanes were closed.

The DOT said the backup extended down into Middletown.

The crash was first reported around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

