Do home remedies found on social media work?

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Whether it’s at work or in your own, many people are getting sick right now but rely more on popular home remedies.

If you look at social media, you will see a host of home remedies to help with your ailments.

Onion water is trending on Tik Tok for alleged healing properties.

Are these home remedies a myth or do they actually work? We’re going to take a closer look into it.

Onion water is all over Tik Tok. There are How To videos on chopping onions, putting them in water, letting it sit overnight and then drinking it for its alleged healing properties.

A lot of people are sick right now with the flu, colds, and a host of other viruses and they are looking for at home remedies to help themselves heal.

Tik Tok is full of people who swear the pungent concoction works at relieving coughing and congestion.

Another popular onion remedy is cutting them up and putting them in your socks overnight to wake up healthy. This is a folk remedy that has been around for generations.

And then, there is the garlic bulbs in the nose trend. The belief is that when you remove them, the congestion will be drained out.

Overtime, the at home remedies have accumulated and been widely used. However, we wanted to check in with health care professional about whether these tips and tricks work.

Dr. Keli Samuelson, a naturopathic doctor in Middletown, if she thinks these remedies help with the flu or mild colds.

“I wouldn’t discourage people from using it. “These kinds of remedies have been around for a long time,” Samuelson said. “We do use a lot of natural products when we treat like vitamin D, vitamin C, and A as well as hydrotherapy. The home remedies aren’t going to hurt you, but do they work? I don’t know.”

Doctor Gregory Buller, the Chairman of Medicine at Bridgeport Hospital said the medical data just isn’t there to support these at home remedies.

“There is no medical evidence that suggests that onions or components of onions will really be useful in preventing any viral illness. Now, medical literature suggests that the use of zinc in some situations with COVID or the common cold or other coronaviruses may be useful,” Buller said. “Again, these are not replicated studies so how good is the evidence? The evidence is fair. At the very least, that’s some of the things you can use at home for instance.

Both Doctor Buller and Doctor Samuelson say staying hydrated, getting proper rest, good nutrition, and avoiding people who are sick are the best ways to try to avoid getting sick in the first place.

This natural home remedy had been around for a long time. Despite its lack of substantial scientific evidence, it will most likely still be around.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.