Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Greenwich psychologist admits defrauding Medicaid, Medicare, and Private Insurers

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWICH, CT. (WFSB) - A 71-yeard old licensed psychologist pleaded guilty to health care fraud on Monday.

Michael Lonski and another licensed psychologist operated the practice out of Lonski’s home in Old Greenwich.

Lonski took on responsibility for submitting all claims for reimbursement for services allegedly provided.

In the guilty plea, he admitted that he billed insurers for services that did not happen.

Lonski billed deceased patients, for dates of service when he was out of the country, and dates of service when he was hospitalized.

These fraudulent claims resulted in a loss of over $2,651,296.

Lonski is set to be sentenced on March 10.

He agreed to pay full restitution and was released on pending sentencing.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eyewitness news meteorologist Scot Haney tracks a potential weekend Noreaster.
Technical Discussion: From quiet & cold to an *ALERT* for a possible late-week storm!
A U.S. flag at half staff.
Flags directed to half-staff as state prepares to mark 10 years since Sandy Hook shooting
Temp trend
FORECAST: Cold start to Tuesday, monitoring a possible storm for Friday
Wallingford and Meriden purse snatchings
Young purse-snatching suspects drove at their victims, police say