Greenwich psychologist admits defrauding Medicaid, Medicare, and Private Insurers

GREENWICH, CT. (WFSB) - A 71-yeard old licensed psychologist pleaded guilty to health care fraud on Monday.

Michael Lonski and another licensed psychologist operated the practice out of Lonski’s home in Old Greenwich.

Lonski took on responsibility for submitting all claims for reimbursement for services allegedly provided.

In the guilty plea, he admitted that he billed insurers for services that did not happen.

Lonski billed deceased patients, for dates of service when he was out of the country, and dates of service when he was hospitalized.

These fraudulent claims resulted in a loss of over $2,651,296.

Lonski is set to be sentenced on March 10.

He agreed to pay full restitution and was released on pending sentencing.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.