Hamden sergeant placed on administrative leave following alleged domestic dispute

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hamden Police sergeant has been arrested after an alleged domestic dispute over the weekend.

In an incident report obtained by Channel 3, a woman who says she was in a relationship with Hamden Sergeant Patrick McCue claims he “threw two parts of an artificial tree at her, striking her in the back.”

She says this happened during an argument at his Cheshire home on Saturday. The woman and McCue live together with McCue’s two sons.

Cheshire police arrested McCue early Sunday morning following an alleged domestic dispute. He was charged with disorderly conduct.

Channel 3 law enforcement analyst Lt. Paul Vance says officers are treated as normal citizens and they are innocent until proven guilty. However, he says the department can still act.

“When an officer is arrested, he has more culpability because of his or her position. By that I mean he has the culpability within the court system, but he has the culpability within his department also,” says Vance.

McCue has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

