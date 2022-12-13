Historic building in Vernon to be demolished after fire

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A historic former textile mill in Vernon that was destroyed in a fire is being demolished Tuesday.

The building will be knocked down because the area is now a collapse zone.

Police said the important and immediate thing is to tear the building down instead of it collapsing on its own and endangering the neighborhood.

As demolition crews chip away at the bricks of the building, it signifies the end of an era.

The former textile mill on Brooklyn Street was built back in 1893 and in the early hours of Monday morning it became engulfed in flames.

Drone 3 shows how the fire gutted pretty much anything flammable leaving primarily just the bricks of the four-story historic building standing.

“I came over and saw the devastation,” said Krista Owen.

Krista works at the Polish club next door.

“When I heard the news it was shocking. It’s like this building has been here forever and it’s kind of heartbreaking. You know just the history lost from this building,” Krista said.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.

The building had been vacant, but the lowest level was occupied by a machine shop. Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of the fire, but the most immediate concern is to take it down.

“All the floors of the building have collapsed there is really nothing else holding up the building besides the exterior walls and it is bowing in so it is a necessity to get it down,” said Lt. Robert Marra with the Vernon Police Department.

The people who live in the six homes across the street from the building have been evacuated by officials because of fear of the building collapsing and posing a danger to them.

They are being placed in emergency shelter. Officials say those people can go back to their homes once the demolition is complete.

