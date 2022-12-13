Hundreds of Hartford families get food and book donations

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This afternoon in downtown Hartford, roughly 5,000 pounds of food and several hundred books were distributed to families facing some insecurities during the holidays.

Channel 3′s Marc Robbins has this look at one of Hartford’s most successful distribution drives.

The Village for Families and Children is a group of large housing complexes around the city that has partnered with Goya Foods to provide 5,000 pounds of food that should help about 500 families in need during the holidays.

“During the holidays we try and help families that not only need good nutrition, but they will get everything to help them alleviate the financial situations they are going through,” said Galo Rodriguez, President and CEO of The Villages.

This project is helping families stretch their dollars at a time where buying holiday gifts are difficult to accomplish.

“People are feeling the weight of inflation and high food prices. The goal of this donation is to alleviate the stress of buying food, putting food on the table for this season,” said Maricela Baez, PR and Partnership Specialist for Goya Foods.

The Books came from Glastonbury’s Barnes and Noble. They are age appropriate, with new titles and many of the classics.

“It’s definitely a big charity to us, that we can use, a lot of us are not doing well on the holidays and we definitely need the extra boost,” said Kinja Rose of Hartford.

The Village has several locations through the capital city and the bags and books will be distributed at all their sites in the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.