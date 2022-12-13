AMAZING K9 DUOS: Troop H’s K9 Duo

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On this week’s K9 Duos, we caught up with Trooper Seeger and K9 Ally from Troop H.

K9 Ally is a bomb sniffing dog for state police.

“We got paired together because I got hired by the bomb squad through the state police. One of the things that we do is that we have explosive detections canines, and we sweep things like venues such as UConn games. We also get called out to any bomb threats that may happen throughout the state,” say Trooper Seger.

Trooper Seeger says K9 Ally was at another organization before she was at state police.

“She actually came from guiding eyes, and she wasn’t doing very well at guiding eyes because she kept following her nose. So they ended up thinking she would be great for us! When we too her on, she ended up becoming a very good explosive detection canine,” says Trooper Seeger.

