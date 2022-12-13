Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Motorcyclist killed in I-95 crash in Stonington

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Stonington late Monday night.

State police identified the rider as George Werrbach, 55, of Charlestown, RI.

Troopers said Werrbach was headed north on I-95 north in the right lane, just north of exit 91, when he traveled off into the right shoulder.

They said he collided with a metal beam guiderail.

Werrbach was pronounced dead on the scene.

What caused him to veer into the rail remained under investigation as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone who witnessed the collision was asked to contact state police at 860-848-6500.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill causes back up of 3 miles
East Granby
Parents outraged that child brought guns to school in East Granby
Eyewitness News Tuesday morning
Wallingford and Meriden purse snatchings
Police investigate string of purse snatchings in New Haven County