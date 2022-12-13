Motorcyclist killed in I-95 crash in Stonington

STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Stonington late Monday night.

State police identified the rider as George Werrbach, 55, of Charlestown, RI.

Troopers said Werrbach was headed north on I-95 north in the right lane, just north of exit 91, when he traveled off into the right shoulder.

They said he collided with a metal beam guiderail.

Werrbach was pronounced dead on the scene.

What caused him to veer into the rail remained under investigation as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone who witnessed the collision was asked to contact state police at 860-848-6500.

