Police investigate string of purse snatchings in New Haven County

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three different police departments in New Haven County said they are investigating a string of purse snatchings.

Officers believe they could be related.

The first happened in Wallingford on Monday.

Police claimed the first purse was snatched in the afternoon a Walmart parking lot on North Colony Road.

Officers said the suspect drove off but wasn’t on the road for long.

They said the suspect drove to a Cumberland Farms in town, stole a blue Toyota Prius and continued on to Wallingford’s Shoprite. There, police said the suspect stole another purse. The suspect reportedly drove erratically.

Next, Meriden police confirmed another purse was taken at the Michael’s store in a shopping plaza on the Wallingford town line. The suspect allegedly drove the same make and model car from the previous incidents.

Lastly in Hamden, police said a purse was stolen from the Walmart parking lot in that town, but officers could not confirm if the suspect drove the same type of car seen in the earlier incidents.

Police said all of the incidents were under investigation.

