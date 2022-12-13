Contests
Sexual assault involving a minor in Meriden

By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Evans Espinal from Meriden was arrested on December 4 in New Jersey.
MERIDEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police arrested a man involved in a Special Crimes Unit investigation of a sexual assault involving a minor.

The sexual assault allegations on Evans Espinal were made in 2021.

After pursuing the case, police put out an arrest warrant for Espinal for Sexual Assault 2 degree and Risk of Injury.

He was arrested on December 4 in New Jersey.

Espinal was extradited back to Connecticut on December 12.

He was issued a $200,000 court set bond.

Anyone with information about the case should call police at 203-630-6253.

